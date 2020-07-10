Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT phone line open for M-28 Munising project

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

July 10, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has set up a phone line at the MDOT Superior Region office with voicemail to receive calls from residents, business owners, and the motoring public regarding the 2020-2021 M-28 reconstruction and roundabout project in Munising. Call 906-786-1830, ext. 600.

MDOT and the City of Munising will invest about $15.4 million to reconstruct 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. A shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the M-28/H-58 intersection. A roundabout will be constructed at the M-28/H-28 intersection. The project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, with final cleanup in 2022. For more information about the project, please visit the project website. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

This project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this area. Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts on the MDOT website

MDOT phone line open for M-28 Munising project

