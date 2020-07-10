Deck sealing on eight bridges in Cheboygan and Roscommon counties starts July 13
COUNTIES: Cheboygan and Roscommon
HIGHWAYS: I-75, M-68 and M-18
START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $300,000 to seal the decks of 8 bridges with epoxy:
- The northbound and southbound I-75 bridges over M-27 - The M-68 bridge over the Sturgeon River - The northbound and southbound I-75 bridges over the Sturgeon River - The M-18 bridge over northbound and southbound I-75 - The M-18 bridge over the south branch of the Au Sable River
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with temporary traffic signals.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project helps preserve the structural integrity of these bridges and will include new pavement markings.