Deck sealing on eight bridges in Cheboygan and Roscommon counties starts July 13

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Cheboygan and Roscommon

HIGHWAYS: I-75, M-68 and M-18

START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $300,000 to seal the decks of 8 bridges with epoxy:

- The northbound and southbound I-75 bridges over M-27 - The M-68 bridge over the Sturgeon River - The northbound and southbound I-75 bridges over the Sturgeon River - The M-18 bridge over northbound and southbound I-75 - The M-18 bridge over the south branch of the Au Sable River

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project helps preserve the structural integrity of these bridges and will include new pavement markings.

