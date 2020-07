Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Roscommon

HIGHWAY: M-18

CLOSEST CITY : Prudenville

START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.2 million to repave more than 6.6 miles of M-18 from Lansing Road to north of M-157 in Roscommon County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes improved roadside delineators, as well as new pavement markings and rumble strips.