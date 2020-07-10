Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss 2021 M-33 projects in Mio

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have a Teams Live virtual public meeting to discuss two 2021 projects on M-33 in Mio.

WHO: MDOT Alpena Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners                      

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 2020 2 - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live virtual public meeting

How to attend a live event in Teams

Comment form

Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to invest roughly $935,000 to repave 1.3 miles of M-33 from 14th Street to McKinley Road in Mio, as well as make concrete pavement and joint repairs at the M-33/M-72 intersection. The project also includes changing the current four-lane configuration north of M-72 to a three-lane configuration with a center left-turn lane and upgrading sidewalk ramps to American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators during the paving work, while the work on the intersection will have temporary traffic signals. Work is currently scheduled to occur in spring and early summer 2021.

MDOT also plans to invest $870,000 to make several repairs to the M-33 bridge over the AuSable River, located within the same construction zone as the repaving project. The project includes bearing and joint replacement, patching, painting, and erosion control, as well as bridge approach, guardrail and drainage improvements.

This work will require a combination of traffic shifts and temporary traffic signals. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2021 and be open to two-way traffic by the Fourth of July holiday.

