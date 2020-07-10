Grand Larceny/ St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202646

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06-22-20/0411 hours

LOCATION: Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Kevin Donaldson

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 22, 2020, Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was informed of several car break-ins on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complainants advised that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes.

The Investigation led to a search warrant being executed at the home of Kevin Donaldson, age 41 of Swanton. Several stolen items were recovered from the residence. Donaldson was issued a citation for Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: August 11, 2020

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y