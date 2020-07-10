Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Grand Larceny/ St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#: 20A202646

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06-22-20/0411 hours

LOCATION: Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Donaldson                                                                        

AGE:      41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 22, 2020, Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was informed of several car break-ins on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complainants advised that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes.

 

The Investigation led to a search warrant being executed at the home of Kevin Donaldson, age 41 of Swanton. Several stolen items were recovered from the residence. Donaldson was issued a citation for Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: August 11, 2020   

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

