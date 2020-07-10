Grand Larceny/ St Albans Barracks
CASE#: 20A202646
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06-22-20/0411 hours
LOCATION: Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Kevin Donaldson
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 22, 2020, Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was informed of several car break-ins on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complainants advised that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes.
The Investigation led to a search warrant being executed at the home of Kevin Donaldson, age 41 of Swanton. Several stolen items were recovered from the residence. Donaldson was issued a citation for Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: August 11, 2020
COURT: Franklin District
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y
