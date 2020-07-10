MnDOT to host meet and greet for small businesses interested in TPI project (July 10, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT’s Office of Civil Rights is hosting a meet and greet for certified small businesses interested in bidding on the Twin Ports Interchange project.

Meet and greet

9 a.m.–noon, Tuesday, July 21

Meeting number (access code): 146 748 5858

Meeting password: RGsHmWNQ487

The I-35/I-535/TH53 interchange will be reconstructed to relocate all exits to the right side of the roadway, eliminate merge conflicts and improve mobility of weight restricted bridges to allow oversized freight on the interstate. Scope of work includes bridge removal and construction, grading and paving, storm sewer and sanitary sewer relocation, grubbing, trucking, erosion control and fencing.

Come meet with MnDOT personnel and prime contractor Ames Kraemer Joint Venture, and discover your opportunity.

To register for individual networking sessions, send your full name, employer name and email address to Amy Sullivan, amy.sullivan@state.mn.us or 651-366-3073.

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange and mndot.gov/civilrights/calendar.html.

###