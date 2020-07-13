Concora Named as Key Player by MarketsandMarkets Industry Research Analysts
Concora Selected for its Digital Experience Platform; Designed to Meet the Unique Needs of Building Product ManufacturersALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, provider of the only Digital Experience Platform (DxP) engineered specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, today announced that Concora was selected as a “Key Player” by B2B research firm, MarketsandMarkets. Concora was selected for this honor for providing building product manufacturers a platform that delivers a branded, marketplace-like extension to their websites. The platform makes it simple for architects, engineers, and contractors to search, select, and specify building products, and then to easily download BIM, docs, specs, and images. Once specified in the design, products are commonly used in the construction project, resulting in increased building product sales.
“Building product manufacturers know that they need to make it easier for AECs to do business online with them. When our customers implement DxP on their websites, they are providing what the AECs want. But more importantly, they are getting true value, and seeing significant sales increases with our solution,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “Being named a Key Player by MarketsandMarkets serves as further confirmation that what we are doing is delivering real value and results for our customers.”
A SaaS solution, Concora’s DxP makes it easy for building product manufacturers to offer AEC customers what they want and need. With it, they can readily access digital content like BIM, specs, documents, brochures, sustainability certificates, as well as product images and drawings. Moreover, the platform offers project management and submittal tools, which keep customers back for more.
About Concora
Concora builds tools to help building product manufacturers get their materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth emerging opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
