Press Release - FAA Proposes $101,250 Civil Penalty Against Exodus Aircraft LLC of Wilmington, Del.

Washington, D.C.The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $101,250 civil penalty against Exodus Aircraft LLC, of Wilmington, Del., for allegedly violating a number of aircraft-operation regulations.

The FAA alleges that between May 5, 2019, and Dec. 27, 2019, Exodus operated an Embraer EMB-145EP airplane on 10 flights when the aircraft had not undergone required inspections and when the company:

Lacked the required certificate or operations specifications to operate the aircraft.

Used crew members who had not passed required tests and competency checks.

Had not calculated the aircrafts empty weight and center of gravity and had not prepared a load manifest.

Had not prepared the required policies and procedures manual and flight manual.

Did not have authority from the person authorized by the certificate holder to exercise operational control over the flight.

Exodus has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.