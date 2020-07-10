Rep. Thompson Announces Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program Nomination

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

07/10/2020

PEARLAND – Representative Ed Thompson has formally nominated Kaitlyn Frazier for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. This scholarship program benefits students who have been nominated by the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, a State Senator, or a State Representative and who intend to participate in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs while attending a Texas college. To be nominated, these students must meet specific eligibility criteria in order to receive an initial award, including obtaining a high school GPA of at least 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale and ranking in the top third of their high school graduating class.

"The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program is a great opportunity for students to build their leadership skills while earning college credit," Rep. Thompson stated. "I am grateful for the young men and women who commit to serve our country through the Armed Forces. I am extremely proud to continue to support this program as it is preparing the next generation of leaders for our country."

The recipients of the scholarship will receive up to $10,000 for the 2020-2021 school year and—dependent on available funding—may receive up to four years of awards.

"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the nomination for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. Being a recipient makes me proud to be a Texan," said Kaitlyn Frazier. "This opportunity provides my family with the relief of knowing that the commitment to my education and service to our nation through the Air Force will help me realize my dream of working as a Biomedical Engineer," Hayes continued.

Frazier, a Pearland native, graduated with her Associates Degree from Alvin Community College prior to graduating from Robert Turner High School. In addition to being a AP Scholar of distinction, Kaitlyn can speak multiple programming languages. She has served as a Lead Mentor at Code Ninja, a local business in Pearland. Upon graduating from the University of Houston, she hopes to serve in the United States Air Force and work within its cyber security division.

"Kaitlyn is an exemplary member of House District 29 community and I look forward to seeing everything she will accomplish. I am humbled by her determination to serve our country and I am glad to be able to give her my Nomination for the 2020 Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program," said Rep. Thompson.

Contact: Liz Sitta

Contact Info