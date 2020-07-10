Ramp Work at the Industrial Park Interchange to Begin Monday

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Route 22 paving project in Mifflin County. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, July 13, the contractor will begin joint sealing and repair on the on/off ramps at the Industrial Park interchange. Traffic entering or exiting Route 22 via this interchange will be shifted onto the shoulders while this work takes place. These traffic shifts will only be in place during daylight hours while work is taking place.

The right (travel) lane remains closed for a two-and-half mile stretch beyond this interchange. That closure is in effect for the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists are urged to stay alert for workers and for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work zone.

This is the first of several sections on Route 22 that will see work as part of this project. The entire work zone will stretch from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. A small section of Route 322 will also see work as part of this project. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as the work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #