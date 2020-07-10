PennDOT Issues Update on I-99 Improvement Project in Centre County

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township, Centre County.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The long-term closure of the right (travel) lane on I-99 southbound between the I-80 eastbound offramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap remains in effect. Overnight work will begin in this area Sunday evening as the contractor begins excavation for new pavement transition areas. Overnight work will continue throughout the week. Paving in these areas will take place during daylight hours throughout the week.

This closure expected to be in effect for another three weeks. PennDOT will issue updates on the project as work shifts between the travel and passing lanes and between the southbound and northbound lanes.

Overall work on the project consists of resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation of the roadway surface, installation of guide rail, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.6 million job that will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

