Overhead Utility Work Begins Next Week in Allegheny and Beaver Counties

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead utility work on various roadways in Allegheny and Beaver counties will begin Monday, July 13 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through mid-August in the following locations:

Allegheny County

Beaver County

Crews from Thompson Electric, Inc. will conduct overhead utility work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Chance Wilkin at 937-763-4460 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

