PennDOT Announces a Project to Repair the Beckman Road Bridge over Interstate 90 in Girard Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today plans to repair the bridge that carries Beckman Road (Route 3105) over Interstate 90 westbound in Girard Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Beckman Road between the intersection with the Tannery Road (Route 3018) and the intersection with Gudgeonville Road.

The project will include repairing damage to the superstructure of the bridge, including the fascia beam and diaphragm.

Work is expected to occur over an approximately two-week period in the fall of the 2020.

Plans call for daylight lane restrictions on I-90 westbound near mile marker 13 during construction. Beckman Road will be restricted to a single lane controlled by flaggers as needed.

The existing steel I-beam bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 80 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

PennDOT Project Manager is Bob Bell, who can be contacted at robertbell@pa.gov or 814-678-7161.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

