35 CERTIFIED VEGAN BEVERAGES TO SIP THIS SUMMER
Supermodel Christie Brinkley & Super Entrepreneur Carissa Kranz Point to the BevVeg Vegan Certification Trademark on Vegan Wine.
Not all beverages are created vegan. But Don’t fret, BeVeg has your back. Here are the top BevVeg vegan certified beverages you can enjoy this summer.
Each of the following brands has been officially and formally certified vegan by BeVeg International, the leading global vegan certification program. Each beverage listed below has passed an extensive certification process to ensure these beverages have not been filtered through or use any animal parts. Search, shop and sip these certified vegan beverages by BeVeg. Also, don’t forget to download the free bevveg consumer app so you can search your next vegan drink on the go in stores, online, and in restaurants.
The BevVeg vegan logo is a trademark issued by BeVeg International that is specifically for alcoholic beverages. Cheers to the following bevveges!
1. Bellissima Prosecco.
All their prosecco is vegan certified and endorsed by the supermodel Christie Brinkley.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: All Prosecco)
2. Cowbell Brewing.
They have more than a few amazing vegan beers certified
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Absent Landlord Country Kolsch, Doc Perdue’s Bobcat West Coast Red Ale, Doc Perdue’s Bruin India Pale Ale, Kelly’s Contraption New World Hefeweizen, Lorna Bray Fly Girl Nitro Oatmeal, Shindig Huron County Lager Gravel Run Session India Pale Ale)
3. Bodega Garcia Arevalo.
This Spanish flavourful winery has few wines certified vegan.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Tresolmos Verdejo Lias 2018, Casamaro 2018)
4. Bodegas Chaves.
Bodegas Chaves has several gorgeous vegan wines to celebrate.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Castel de Fornos, Old Vine Flor de Castel, Ponte da Barca, Cinco Islas, Cinco Islas Oro)
5. Broadland Wines.
Broadland wines have a Sauvignon Blanc and a Merlot proudly vegan!
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Sauvignon Blanc and a Merlot)
6. Brooking Vineyards.
From Tempranillos to Muscats Brooking Vineyards has a wide selection of vegan wine for you to pick.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: 2014 Estate Tempranillo, 2016 Estate Tempranillo, 2016 Tempranillo, NV Malbec, 2014 Estate Tempranillo Angelica, 2015 Estate Tempranillo Angelica, 2016 Estate Tempranillo Angelica, 2014 Estate Muscat Canelli Angelica, 2016 Estate Muscat Canelli Angelica, and 2014 Estate Muscat Canelli Toasted Angelica)
7. Cantina di Sava.
If you are in the mood for Italian we have you covered too.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Sferracavalli Wine Primitivo Di Mnaduria by Cantina Di Sava)
8. Chateau Elan.
All wines by the Chateau Elan family are vegan certified!
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: all wines are vegan certified by BevVeg)
9. De la Rosa Real Foods & Wines.
Another brand you can count on to drink all their vegan wines! They are all organic and BevVeg certified vegan.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: all wines)
10. Xplorer Spirits.
In the spirit for spirits? Cheers Xplorer Spirits have you covered with vegan spirits!
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: All Products except for the Honey Bourbon)
11. Lingua Franca Wines.
Young, tasty and vegan wines.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: 2017 Avni Pinot Noir, Lingua Franca Estate Pinot Noir)
12. Little Machine Beer.
All Little machine beer is brewed vegan, yaay, vegan beer!
13. Mirabeau Wine.
This award-winning Vegan Rosé is waiting for you, Forever Summer Rosé carries our Bevveg vegan logo.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Forever Summer Rosé)
14. ORE 118 Gin.
ORE Gin is perfect alone or mixed for that vegan cocktail you need.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: ORE RAW VEGAN Gin)
15. The Vice Wine.
You can safely drink this Nappa Valley Vice Pinot Noir Rosé and Vice Sauvignon Blanc.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Pinot Noir Rosé and Vice Sauvignon Blanc)
16. Oceano.
Premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grown at Spanish Springs on the coast of San Luis Obispo County.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: 2019 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)
17. Priam Vineyards.
Hand-crafted Vegan Certified Wines, Priam Vineyards has you covered.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Gewurztraminer, Cayuga, Chardonnay, Muscat, Riesling, Chardonnay (Champagne), St. Croix, Marquette, Cab Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Croix (Rose), St. Croix (Champagne))
18. United Nations Wine.
As unique as the endangered Grevy’s zebras, this award-winning Frisky Zebras wines are premium South African offerings.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Frisky Zebras Seductive Shiraz; Frisky Zebras Sensuous Sauvignon Blanc)
19. Quinta do Popa.
Conscious & Vegan-Friendly Wines by excellence have quite a spread on vegan wines!
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Contos da Terra Branco, Pôpa Unoaked Branco, Pôpa Black Edition Branco, Contos da Terra Tinto, Pôpa Unoaked Tinto, Pôpa Unoaked Rosé, Pôpa Black Edition Tinto, Quinta Pôpa Parcela Touriga Nacional, Quinta do Pôpa Parcela Tinta Roriz, Quinta do Pôpa Parcela Touriga Franca, Quinta do Pôpa Parcela Vinhas Velhas, Quinta do Pôpa Homenagem, Papo, Pôpa Tinto Doce, Quinta do Pôpa Vintage)
20. Robinvale Wines.
Biodynamic & Organic Australian Wine and Juices, also certified vegan.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: 2008 KERNER, 2004 OAK CHARDONNAY, 2006 CHARDONNAY CHENIN BLANC SAUVIGNON BLANC, 2013 LEXIA DRY WHITE, 2013 LEXIA DRY WHITE, 2016 CHARDONNAY, MOSCATO, 2012 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2012-2016-2018 SHIRAZ, 2014 CABERNET , CABERNET FRANC & MERLOT, Y2K LIQUEUR MUSCAT, 2002 VINTAGE CABERNETS, BIO DYNAMIC RED GRAPE JUICE- Non Alcoholic, BIO DYNAMIC WHITE GRAPE JUICE- Non Alcoholic, SPARKLING RUBY- Preservative Free- Non Alcoholic)
21. Willamette Valley Vineyards.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: White Pinot Noir, Founders Reserve Pinot Noir, Ingram Estate Pinot Noir, Whole Cluster Rose, Estate Rose’ of Pinot Noir, Estate Pinot Noir)
22. Raisthorpe/Yorkshire Tonics
Need a vegan mixer or just want a refreshing vegan tonic? We have it for you too!
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: SKINNY PREMIUM-YORKSHIRE TONIC, PREMIUM YORKSHIRE TONIC, APPLE & ELDERFLOWER YORKSHIRE TONIC, CITRUS YORKSHIRE TONIC)
23. Social Sparkling
Let's get social with these amazingly tasty sparkling waters.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Hibiscus Cucumber, Elderflower Apple, Strawberry Rose, Grapefruit Ginger, Toasted Coconut Almond, Pumpkin Chai, Lavender Lemon Sparkling Water, Jasmine Apple Sparkling Water, Strawberry Basil Sparkling Water, Grapefruit Rose Sparkling Water)
24. Unity Vibration
If you are more in the vibe of a Vegan Kombucha, we have them vegan certified by BevVegfor you too.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: all vibe kombucha and kombucha beers)
25. Stone Castle Vineyards & Winery.
Recognized as the best wine in Kosovo, inherited from generation to generation, this family-owned wine company has a few vegan wines to offer.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Shiraz, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon)
26. Gecaj Estates Vineyards & Winery (by Stone Castle)
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Grand Vranq 2017, Verdot 2017, Chardonnay-Barrique 2017, Shiraz 2017)
27. Food Wine (by Stone Castle)
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Merlot 2020, Pinot Noir 2020, Rose 2020, Chardonnay 2020)
28. Les Mas Des Patriotes
If you feel like a classic Frech one, Les Mas Des Patriotes has quite vegan ones for you.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: CHAUME 2019, LA MANSARDE RÉSERVE BIO 2019, LE CLOS DE FRANCE 2019, HORTENSIAS 2019, LE SIEUR RIVARD SÉLECTION 2019, LE SIER RIVARD RÉSERVE 2019, DELPHINIUM 2017)
29. Juicy Vio (by Bevpax)
Refreshing Juicy Juices vegan certified by BevVeg.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Juicy Vio Cantaloupe and Juicy Vio Pomegranate)
30. Limited Tonic Water (by Bevpax)
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Tonic water immunity ginger, Tonic water focus grapefruit, Tonic water calming cinnamon )
31. Traynor.
Traynor Family Vineyard has refreshing and light alcohol wines
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Ophelia Piquette, Inclusion Orange)
32. One Love Brewery.
A beautiful family-owned brewery with a few vegan certified cold ones! (CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: Hoppoptomus, Czech Your Head Pils, Northern Lights, Rue Lala, Al’s Still Here Oktoberfest, Al’s Still Here Oktoberfest, Up in Smoke Porter, Martzen,IPA, Full Tilt Squirrel, Seasonal)
33.Brice Station Vineyards.
A small, family-owned winery in the Sierra Nevada Foothill town of Murphys.
(CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: All wines are certified)
34. Refix.
Refix is a recovery vegan drink, natural, healthy & sustainable drink. Perfect for the summer after a good workout.
35. BLK Water.
If you are looking for a super healthy vegan drink. BLK is for you, refreshing alkaline vegan water-powered with fulvic trace minerals + electrolytes. (CERTIFIED BEVERAGES: all BLK water)
