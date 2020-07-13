Learning Platform, essaypop, Hits Ed-Tech Scene Big, Seeing Massive Growth in Unlikely Times

essaypop founder and CEO, Michael Hicks Students find essaypop to be a highly-engaging tool to tackle academic writing.

California startup takes on the big boys with a digital writing platform that actually works.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essaypop is a digital writing platform that allows students to write great essays and stories on any device. The system features an intuitive and highly-scaffolded writing system that is supported by a social and interactive environment, called the Hive, where students and teachers can provide feedback for one another in real-time. It’s a clever tool built by a teacher for teachers and, having only been developed 18 months ago, it’s relatively new on the Ed-Tech scene.

In February of this year, essaypop had 40 enthusiastic teachers and 2.200 using the platform with their students. Then founders Michael Hicks, Steve Torres, John Teichert, went to their first education conference, the CATE conference, in Los Angeles, and things began to change.

“We should have brought a larger team,” says Hicks. “We were slammed for two days straight and hoarse and exhausted by the end of it. It turns out teachers are really hungry for writing solutions, and what we had to offer just resonated with them. We were the hit of the show.” In the two weeks following the conference, teacher and student users increased five-fold. Not bad.

Then COVID-19 hit. Teachers and students were forced en masse to stay home and shelter in place, and by the end of March, distance learning went from something that you would read about in esoteric Ed-Tech magazines to a reality that impacted tens of millions of teachers, students and parents across the country. Suddenly the need for educational tools that could be used remotely became a must-have for almost every teacher and household in the nation and beyond. And though not originally developed for distance learning, essaypop has proven to be one of the more effective distance learning tools out there.

Because of essaypop’s social, interactive, and collaborative Hive technology and its easy-to-learn, writing-frame method, and because it is a free product that makes teachers’ lives so much easier, the company grew rapidly. Three months into the release and essaypop has nearly 3,000 teachers using the platform with their students, and teachers are using the platform in every state in the nation. With the recent additions of Hollywood showrunner, John Glenn, and entrepreneur, Andrew Wang, to the team, essaypop is poised to become the next “it” product in Ed-Tech.

Essaypop is an intriguing and swiftly-moving player on the educational scene, and their story deserves to be heard. Here are some materials that will help you to get to know the platform a little better, and you can reach out to Founder/ CEO, Michael Hicks, any time for an interview or if you have questions at mike@essaypop.com

