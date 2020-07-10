Hwy 68 to close for repairs beginning July 13 (July 10, 2020)

Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 remains closed for repairs

MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 (south of Courtland) will be closed beginning Monday, July 13, for repairs to the mudslide that began on June 29.

Motorists can use Highway 14 as alternate route or followed the signed detour:

Blue Earth County Road 45 / Nicollet County Road 24

Highway 14

Nicollet County Road 37

Highway 15

Highway 68 repair work may take several weeks to complete depending on contractor/material availability and weather.

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert and remains closed for repairs. MnDOT crews will be working on temporary repairs next week until a permanent fix can be made. Traffic is detoured to Highway 13, Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###