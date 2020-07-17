Music Group, aliensdontringdoorbells, Release Their First Single, “Story”- Debuts On Streaming Services
The new single is the first taste from the band’s debut album, ARRIVAL, to be released later this summer.
Story’ feels very relevant right now as global events have given us time to reflect on our lives and what is really important”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good things happen in 3s and that’s certainly holding true for the three guys who make up aliensdontringsdoorbells, a multi-national music group readying their debut album, ARRIVAL. Before it comes out later this Summer [date is to be announced soon], music lovers can get a taste of what the band sounds like with their debut single, “Story,” available on all major streaming services on July 17, 2020.
— Adam King
aliendsdontringdoorbells consists of Dorian Foyil (vocals, guitar, sax), Adam King (lead and backing vocals), and Christian Pearl (keyboards, backing vocals), all longtime musician, who joined forces a few years ago after meeting in the Costa Blanca region of Spain. With a like-minded determination, spirit, and musicality, the guys spent several weeks in 2019 tracking demos at Sanctuary Studios in the Bahamas before recording the 12 tracks that make up ARRIVAL at The Keep Studios in Denver, CO with Producers Jeff Kanan (Kelly Clarkson, No Doubt, Sting), Matthew Tryba (One Republic, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift) and Dan Konopka (OKGO).
First single, “Story,” is a multi-generational anthemic piece that Foyil wrote after thinking about both his father and his young son, and the span of time between them. A stirring and powerful piece of music that crosses the boundaries between Rock/Alternative/AdultContemporary, the track celebrates both loss and renewal. The video, shot outside of Kiev and gorgeously directed by Victor Maslyaev, immediately commands the viewer’s attention via the mini-movie that brings the track to life. The video will premiere on July 31.
Says Foyil, “It was the first song I played for Adam and Christian; they liked it and the next morning Adam and I worked up the chorus. The first time we played it all together we looked at each other and said ‘that’ll work’.” Adds King, “ ‘Story’ feels very relevant right now as global events have given us time to reflect on our lives and what is really important.”
“Story” is already playing on radio stations in the United States and the U.K. with a new video that will be premiering July 31.
For more information, please visit the band's website at www.aliensdontringdoorbells.com. "Story" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and other major music streaming platforms.
Amanda Alexandrakis
Music Promotion, Inc.
+1 970-377-0313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
STORY (Lyric Video)