Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,865 in the last 365 days.

Route 2046 Streets Run Road Wall Repair Work Begins Monday in Baldwin Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing wall repair work on Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 13 weather permitting.

Wall repair work and shoulder reconstruction will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. A long-term closure on Streets Run Road will occur between Prospect Road and Brentwood Road continuously through early August. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

From South of the Closure

  • Take Streets Run Road to Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)

  • Turn left onto Route 51

  • Take the ramp to Lebanon Church Road toward McKeesport and West Mifflin

  • From Lebanon Church Road, turn left onto Route 885 (Lebanon Road)

  • Turn left onto Route 885 (Mifflin Road)

  • From Route 885, turn right onto Glass Run Road

  • Turn right onto Baldwin Road

  • Baldwin Road becomes Streets Run Road

  • End detour

 

From North of the Closure

  • Take Streets Run Road to Ramp Street

  • Turn right onto Ramp Street

  • Turn right onto Mifflin Road

  • Turn right onto Lebanon Road (Route 885)

  • Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road

  • Turn right onto Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)

  • Turn right onto Streets Run Road

  • End detour

Allison Park Contractors is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2046 Streets Run Road Wall Repair Work Begins Monday in Baldwin Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.