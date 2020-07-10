Route 2046 Streets Run Road Wall Repair Work Begins Monday in Baldwin Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing wall repair work on Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 13 weather permitting.

Wall repair work and shoulder reconstruction will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. A long-term closure on Streets Run Road will occur between Prospect Road and Brentwood Road continuously through early August. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

From South of the Closure

Take Streets Run Road to Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)

Turn left onto Route 51

Take the ramp to Lebanon Church Road toward McKeesport and West Mifflin

From Lebanon Church Road, turn left onto Route 885 (Lebanon Road)

Turn left onto Route 885 (Mifflin Road)

From Route 885, turn right onto Glass Run Road

Turn right onto Baldwin Road

Baldwin Road becomes Streets Run Road

End detour

From North of the Closure

Take Streets Run Road to Ramp Street

Turn right onto Ramp Street

Turn right onto Mifflin Road

Turn right onto Lebanon Road (Route 885)

Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road

Turn right onto Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)

Turn right onto Streets Run Road

End detour

Allison Park Contractors is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

