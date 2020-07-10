Lehigh Upcoming Road Work

County: Lehigh
Municipality: Allentown City
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 55 (PA 29) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street)
Type of work: Median Barrier Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start date: 7/16/20
Est completion date: 7/16/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
