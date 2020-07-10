Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Allentown City Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 55 (PA 29) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions. Start date:  7/16/20 Est completion date:  7/16/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:

