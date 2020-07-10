Preliminary Bridge Work Starts Monday in Juniata County

On Monday, July 13, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin preliminary work on a Route 35 bridge replacement. The bridge spans a tributary of Cocolamus Creek approximately two miles north of Cocolamus in Fayette Township. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove the structure from the list of Juniata County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, crews will begin work on a temporary roadway that will carry traffic around the work zone while the bridge is being replaced. Drivers should stay alert for flaggers and construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. PennDOT expects to divert traffic onto the temporary roadway in mid-August and will issue an update prior to the change in traffic pattern.

Overall work will include removal of the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge, installation of the replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous items. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA is the contractor on this $742,000 job. PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The existing structure is 15-feet long, was built in 1924 and is traveled by more than 3,500 vehicles daily. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

