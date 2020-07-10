Sign up TODAY for Weekly Georgia-Focused Commentaries

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
— Georgia Public Policy Foundation
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Public Policy Foundation distributes a weekly commentary (opinion editorial) for publication by news outlets across the state, at no charge, provided the author and his/her affiliations are cited.

Established in 1991, the Foundation is a trusted, independent resource for voters and elected officials, providing actionable solutions to real-life problems by bringing people together. State-focused, independent, non-partisan and market-oriented in its approach, the Foundation conducts scholarly research and analysis of state public policy issues, and works to educate citizens, policy-makers and the media.

Among recent commentaries:

June 26, 2020: "Foundation Adapts, with 2020's Georgia Legislative Policy Forum on Zoom," by Benita M. Dodd.
After several successful Zoom events, the Foundation decided that, instead of surrendering to COVID-19, the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum will adapt. It will be hosted on Zoom as a series of weekly webinars.
July 3, 2020: "Legislature Acts to Increase Transparency in Drug Pricing," by Chris Denson
Among the healthcare legislation passed in the waning days that should be highlighted and commended is a bill intended to better regulate how pharmacy benefit managers operate.

The Think Tanks and Civil Society Program has ranked the Foundation as one of the “Best Independent Think Tanks” in its Global Go-To Think Tank Index. Regular events include Leadership Breakfasts and Policy Briefing Luncheons. Weekly publications are the Friday Facts and Friday Idea commentaries.

