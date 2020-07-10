Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission will meet by electronic means July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. CDT.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders 16 and 51, the Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission will meet and conduct business by electronic means. This measure serves to protect the health and safety of citizens and government officials during the COVID-19 emergency response.

The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions and alternative methods of communication are included at the bottom of this notice.

The agenda includes review of 2020 cancellation of traditional state fair format, review of expressions of interest for alternative future fair sites, planning for commission recommendations regarding conduct of future state fairs, and other business.

The Tennessee General Assembly created the Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission to advise, facilitate and coordinate with the Tennessee State Fair Association. The 7-member commission is administratively attached to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and meets as necessary to conduct business.

WebEx instructions:

Click to join the meeting. Or enter the URL in your browser: https://tngov.webex.com/webappng/sites/tngov/meeting/download/aa338c584a1947be983fe663065ad2f4?siteurl=tngov&MTID=m30175d762fecd5d66dc97b283903405f

Enter your name and email and click Join.

Meeting password: yWfJKXJk673

For audio connection:

(Recommended) Choose Call Me and enter your phone number, including area code. The system will call you. If you are using your computer’s audio and video system, choose Call Using Computer.

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.

Please connect to the WebEx session at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting to make sure your connection works.

WebEx YouTube tutorials are available:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE5FnEUKtaE

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FCiXqFD1O4

To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-415-655-0003 and use access code 161 750 6102.