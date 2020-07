Latest infrastructure developments in the Benelux region

SMi reports: The latest Benelux infrastructure developments with be discussed at the Benelux Infrastructure Forum on the 18th and 19th November 2020.

This year's forum will bring together key professionals in the PPP, project financing and infrastructure sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux infrastructure market including, infrastructure project risk management and mitigation, potential solutions to help ensure successful offshore wind projects, new developments in digital infrastructure, emerging technologies and markets such as green hydrogen and geothermal, developments and investment opportunities in port infrastructure, infrastructure financing methods, and much more. Delegates will be able to gain valuable insights from an expert speaker line-up that includes: Green Giraffe, SMBC, Aqualis Braemer, PMV, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Allianz Global Investors, TINC Development Partners, AG Insurance, NNIP, DNV GL - Energy, Port of Rotterdam N.V, DEKABANK, Simmons & Simmons, European Commission, Otary and many others. Join the interactive panel discussion on day one of the conference followed by a Q&A session. The debate will be on ' Which actions can help mitigate risks to infrastructure projects caused by climate change and pandemics' and will include: • Will project companies suffer deductions for service performance failures or unavailability? • Isn't this all just covered by force majeure? • Could this be an emergency under the project agreement? • Is there any possibility of relief under the project agreement? • What impact will this have on financing arrangements? • Impact on supply chains • Will insurance cover the losses? • Next steps? Toon van Ingelghem, Senior Investment Manager at PMV, will be presenting on Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands, where attendees can benefit from exploring the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy. SMi's 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 18-19 November 2020 Park Centraal, Amsterdam, The Netherlands