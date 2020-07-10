» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks hosts Learn2 Aim archery and ...

Missouri State Parks hosts Learn2 Aim archery and atlatl instruction

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 10, 2020 – Missouri State Parks invites the public to begin their archer journey by attending a hands-on instruction at Graham Cave and Knob Noster state parks. This program is for those who want to take a step back in time to learn new skills with joint instruction on the basics of archery and atlatl throwing. The program is free and available to ages 10 and up.

The program is a two-hour instruction at Graham Cave and Knob Noster state parks. The Graham Cave State Park instructions will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29. Registration opens on Monday, July 13. The Knob Noster State Park instructions will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23. Registration opens Thursday, Sept. 10.

Missouri State Parks provides the equipment, including bows, atlatls, targets and expertise in a safe environment and participants should bring enthusiasm to learn a skill that ties back to Missouri history. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian does not have to participate but must be there to provide adult supervision. Participants should be comfortable around bows and atlatls. This event will be held in a Missouri state park and all rules and regulations apply. This is a family-oriented event. Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Program

The classes are free, but registration is required. Visit mostateparks.com/learn2 and click "REGISTER HERE" to register. When on the registration website, enter "Learn2" in the "Search Text" box. The classes that are currently open for registration will pop up. Registration closes five weeks after the registration open date. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

