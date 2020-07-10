Indie Labels Unite to Release The Mad Dabbers
Minority Owned White Lion Audio Unites With Indie on Air Records to Release Reggae Grunge Band The Mad DabbersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mad Dabbers set to release “Missing Things” July 10th!
Two independent labels have agreed to jointly release music together as a show of unity between a minority owned company and a non-minority record label. White Lion Audio (Kansas City, MO) and Indie on Air Records, (Delaware) are jointly releasing The Mad Dabbers single “Missing Things” on July 10th. The track will be distributed globally via Ingrooves (UMG).
The Mad Dabbers are a Delaware based Reggae/Grunge 5 piece band that has performed at Texas Indie Fest in Austin, TX during SXSW and at Monument Indie Fest in Colorado Springs. CO (performing with The Unlikely Candidates and The Dollyrots). They tour and regularly play along the East Coast. They have been on the Indie on Air Records roster since 2019.
“We are thankful to Indie on Air Records for standing by our side since we started out as a band. We are also stoked to be working with White Lion Audio on this joint release.” stated Dave Nickolson (Vocals,Guitars).
“We worked with Kenny Kingsborough at Harbor Red Studios in Baltimore. He really helped us bring the vision of “Missing Things” to life. We cannot wait to share it with everyone.” added Paul Surowiec (Keys, Synth)
“When Marcellus Atkins,( CEO White Lion Audio) approached us at Indie on Air Records about a possible joint release with The Mad Dabbers we readily agreed. Working and standing together we can accomplish much more. I feel it is especially important to show what unity can look like. Both our labels have very similar missions and together we will now reach more potential fans while demonstrating how music and entertainment can and should lead the way towards unity.”, says Jeff Popka, CEO Indie on Air Records.
The two labels have more releases and larger plans as well to announce in the near future.
