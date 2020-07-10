Lane Closures Next Week on Routes 104 and 35 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists that travel Route 104 in Perry Township and Route 35 in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough, Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will begin next week.

On Monday, July 13, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, the contractor will be microsurfacing on Route 104 between Route 3004 (Troup Valley Road) and Route 3006 (Heister Valley Road) in Perry Township. They will also microsurface Route 35 between Route 104 and Front Street in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed on July 17, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###