I-376 Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 376 in Robinson, Moon and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, July 13-16 weather permitting.

Overnight work requiring single-lane closures in each direction will occur Monday through Thursday nights on I-376 between the US 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) and Business Loop 376 Moon (Exit 57) interchanges according to the following schedule:

Beginning Friday night, July 17 at approximately 9 p.m. a long-term traffic shift and lane narrowing will occur in both directions through the corridor to allow crews to begin median barrier work. Two 11-foot lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction while this phase of work occurs.

Additionally, improvement work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps. A full weekend closure will occur on the ramps at the Montour Run interchange for concrete work. Details will be provided prior to the start of ramp work.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

