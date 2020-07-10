St. Albans // Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203006
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 at 0709 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 36 near the intersection of Pion and Swamp Rd.
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Dylon Murphy
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10, 2020 at aproximately 0710 hours, Troopers were on patrol on VT 36 near the intersection of Swamp Rd and Pion Rd. During this patrol a Trooper conducted a motor vehilce stop on an operator, later identified as Dylon Murphy for traveling 83 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. Murphy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior court on August 25, 2020 at 1000 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 at 1000
COURT: Franklin County Superior
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.