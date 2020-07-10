Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Excessive Speed

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203006

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 at 0709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 36 near the intersection of Pion and Swamp Rd.

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED:  Dylon Murphy                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10, 2020 at aproximately 0710 hours, Troopers were on patrol on VT 36 near the intersection of Swamp Rd and Pion Rd. During this patrol a Trooper conducted a motor vehilce stop on an operator, later identified as Dylon Murphy for traveling 83 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. Murphy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior court on August 25, 2020 at 1000 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   8/25/2020 at 1000          

COURT: Franklin County Superior

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

