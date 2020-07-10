St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020, 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Bryan Fortin
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM: Jayden Tilton
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/04/2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an incident that occurred on Reservoir Rd in the town of Berkshire. Parties were separated for the night until further investigation could be done.
Investigation revealed that Bryan Fortin (DOB 11/04/1979) had his hands around the victims neck and squeezed for at least 5 seconds resulting from a previous verbal argument.
On 07/09/2020 Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993