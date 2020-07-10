Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,857 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020, 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Bryan Fortin                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

VICTIM: Jayden Tilton

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/04/2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an incident that occurred on Reservoir Rd in the town of Berkshire. Parties were separated for the night until further investigation could be done.

 

Investigation revealed that Bryan Fortin (DOB 11/04/1979) had his hands around the victims neck and squeezed for at least 5 seconds resulting from a previous verbal argument. 

 

On 07/09/2020 Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.