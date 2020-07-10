St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020, 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Bryan Fortin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM: Jayden Tilton

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/04/2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an incident that occurred on Reservoir Rd in the town of Berkshire. Parties were separated for the night until further investigation could be done.

Investigation revealed that Bryan Fortin (DOB 11/04/1979) had his hands around the victims neck and squeezed for at least 5 seconds resulting from a previous verbal argument.

On 07/09/2020 Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov