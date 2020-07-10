Beroni Group to Supply COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit to Japan

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Forsitech Inc. (“Forsitech”) and Standard Capital Co., Ltd (“Standard Capital”) to supply its SARS-CoV-2 total antibody detection kit for clinical testing in the Japanese market. Beroni will start with a supply of 100,000 test kits to be distributed by these two Japanese partners.



The ALLEX platform, a digital STO (security token offerings) exchange solution developed by Standard Capital will be used to ensure smooth and fast delivery of the test kits to the Japanese market. It will also provide necessary and timely information updates, and the system will incorporate a service that recommends retesting 14 days after the initial testing. Given the current global pandemic situation, asymptomatic patients pose a significant risk of infection and should be tested early for presence of antibodies to prevent hidden cluster outbreaks. As asymptomatic patients are not given much opportunity to undergo antibody testing, ALLEX will support those who wish to be tested for antibodies to prevent the spread of infection.

Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, “We are very excited to be able to work with Forsitech and Standard Capital to provide antibody testing to the Japanese market on a broader scale. We believe that the antibody testing is an effective means to quickly detect the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent massive outbreaks.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA.

To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

About FORSiTECH Inc.

Forsitech Inc. is a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical trading company dealing in bulk pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical intermediates, cosmetics and other products. It provides a smooth supply chain for pharmaceuticals and other related products, leveraging its specialized knowledge of pharmaceuticals and its experience in the field of import and marketing approval. The company also assists pharmaceutical manufacturers with registration of their products with PMDA and protection of the intellectual property rights of their products and technology. In addition, Forsitech is currently donating PPE items such as surgical masks and protective clothings to medical institutions.

The CEO of Forsitech Inc. is Hajime Funaki. To find out more about Forsitech, please visit https://forsitech.co.jp .

About Standard Capital Co., Ltd

Standard Capital Co., Ltd has developed an identity authentication system and aims to expand the security business in relation to it. Its ALLEX ID, which can manage personal information with robust security, can be applied to many fields. The company is also working on the provision of security enhancement service for the electronic contracting business. It will promote the popularity and technological development of electronic contracting services, as well as providing an online donation system for supporting medical technology projects.

ALLEX is also an STO exchange that can be funded by securities issued using blockchain and other electronic means. It can be used to revitalize the financial and capital markets and improve the efficiency of the financial system.

Standard Capital provided continuous consulting services such as security token issuance, management, settlement, and incidental operations, as well as compliance with laws and regulations aimed at protecting investors.

Its CEO is Taisei Yamaguchi. To find out more Standard Capital, please visit https://standardcapital.co.jp.

