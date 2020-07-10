Lane Restriction Remains on Interstate 80 Eastbound in Mercer County

​PennDOT is reminding motorists that the passing lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains closed near the Interstate 376 overpass in Mercer County.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes during the afternoon and evening hours as congestion and high traffic volumes are causing speed reductions as well as stop-and-go travel on the section roadway leading up to the work zone.

The lane restriction is in place in connection with working being done to the overpass.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #