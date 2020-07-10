Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID crisis continues, so many parts of our life are in flux: our social life, our economic life, our political life, our health. At the same time, life goes on. Our emotional needs still need to be met and the problems that afflicted us before the crisis are still in play.

Dr. Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“So much of this work is about discovering language to express feelings,” says Dr. Latz. “In my opinion, this is the therapist’s primary job: to help you find a way to express what is inexpressible. Once you have the words, it takes shape. When it takes shape, it takes form. When it takes form, then you can create and execute a plan to move forward.”

Though some clients may be skeptical of conducting therapy remotely, Dr. Latz is finding her approach lends itself perfectly to phone therapy, and it can be very effective.

“Face-to-face has historically been so important to establishing the therapeutic relationship, however working remotely has become the new norm for everyone, therapists included,” says Dr. Latz. “Of course, it's going to have its limitations, so it takes a little more effort to reassure a new client. This is listening in its purest form, so I have learned to be more therapeutically alert to build the client’s confidence in me.”

Dr. Latz is encouraging her clients to use this time as an opportunity to be more reflective of their life by staying present to the present moment.

“The past and future can easily become entangled in our present,” says Dr. Latz. “A therapist can be very helpful in guiding us to unravel our emotions.”

