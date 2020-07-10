INDUSTRY LEADERS COME TOGETHER TO PROVIDE INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS TO HELP RECREATION OPERATORS FIGHT COVID-19
PLAYTEC Partners with Recreation Leader, Commercial Recreation Specialists, to Provide Sanitation and Protection Solutions to the Worldwide Recreation Market
From the very first moment that the coronavirus hit the USA, our clients started to reach out and ask what they should do to sanitize their facilities and protect their guests from this invader ...”VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYTEC™ LLC, announces a new partnership with Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), a leading commercial recreation company, to distribute their line of unique, proprietary antimicrobial products designed specifically for the worldwide recreation industry. With over a billion visitors to indoor and outdoor recreation facilities each year, PLAYTEC understood the importance of developing products and protocols specifically for this market.
Created by industry leaders in biochemistry, along with experts in recreation management and operations, PLAYTEC antimicrobial technologies have the unique ability to sanitize and inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms through its’ proprietary technology. Unlike traditional antimicrobials, their EPA-registered technology offers a protectant feature; the solution binds to surfaces creating a microbiostatic antimicrobial coating which serves as a highly durable, protective shield for long-term protection. This reduces the need for frequent, time-consuming cleaning tasks, saving time and money, while simultaneously protecting guests and the greater community.
“We are excited to partner with CRS, one of the leading commercial recreation companies in the world”, says Tony Brennan, Director of Development at PLAYTEC. “Their insight and knowledge of the industry has been instrumental to us in the engineering of specific formulas and protocols designed for both land-based and water-based recreation products and facilities.”
Available in two proprietary formulas – RECRESOL™ and AQUSOL™, PLAYTEC serves both indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and aquatic environments and are available in a range of formulas to meet various protection levels and environment types.
“From the very first moment that the coronavirus hit the USA, our clients started to reach out and ask what they should do”, says Ron Romens, CEO of CRS. “We knew that the industry was going to change overnight, and we decided to be proactive and find a solution to help our recreation partners. With short seasons, and a variety of logistical challenges, we realized how important it was for our clients to be able to open their businesses and generate revenue.” Romens adds, “Our search led us to PLAYTEC, whose team of product engineers and patented-biochemists listened to our challenges and came up with solutions that we feel will innovate sanitation protocol in the recreation industry.”
Available exclusively through CRS, PLAYTEC offers recreation professionals next-generation technology that provides both sanitation and protection up to 60 days, enhancing safety and improving productivity.
Product benefits include:
• Extensively tested, EPA registered
• Safe – no leaching, non-toxic, environmentally responsible
• Effective against molds, mildews, viruses, bacteria, algae, fungus and more
• Residual, long-term efficacy – protects surfaces and lasts up to 60 days
• Economical – ready to use or dilute with easy-to-use application
For more information, please visit www.playtecsolutions.com
About PLAYTEC Solutions: PLAYTEC is the first antimicrobial solutions company created by recreation specialists for the recreation and institutional marketplace, combining more than 60 years industry experience with industry-leading biochemists to create effective, safe, affordable solutions to catastrophic contamination issues. PLAYTEC’S solutions use EPA-registered technologies to modify surfaces with long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of dangerous pathogens that can exist on the surfaces of facilities. PLAYTEC is committed to providing solutions to address the challenges facing recreation operators and to help ensure the health and safety of the communities they serve.
For more information, contact PLAYTEC Solutions at (877) 930-0381 or visit www.playtecsolutions.com.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists: CRS is headquartered in Wisconsin, with representatives in New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues.
For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
