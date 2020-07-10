Fame Tattoos Reopens and Accepting New Appointments

One of the nation's finest tattoo shops has reopened for the COVID-19 lockdown.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, US, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based, locally-owned and operated Fame Tattoos announced today that it is its tattoo studio is open now.

"We are very excited to be back to doing what we love to do," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos and added, "Our tattoo studio is now open and accepting walk-ins and new appointments.”

“We are taking all safety precautions keeping the COVID-19 pandemic situation in mind,” said Omar. “We obviously want our clients and staff to be absolutely safe, and we are doing what’s needs to be done to ensure that.”

“We sanitize our tattoo shop and workstations for each client,” highlighted Omar and went on to add, “We require that all clients and staff wear masks all the time. We also ask our clients to come alone to prevent crowding the tattoo shop.”

Omar further informed, "If you don’t feel well or think you’ve been exposed, please reschedule your appointment for a later time and we hope you feel better soon."

“We are committed to keeping everyone safe and if you have additional questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out!”

Fame Tattoos offers services including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Omar mentioned that Fame Tattoos recently launched a tattoo and piercing gift card.

"Buy the gift card for your friends, family or loved ones and give the gift that lasts forever," said Omar and went on to add, "You have two options to buy, an Electronic Gift Card, or you can come in in-person to purchase a Physical Gift Card."

Gift cards are available in the denomination of $50, $100, $200, $300 up to $2000, and can be purchased online where you can send the gift card to the recipient instantly or on a future date.

"You can even add a personal message to the card," revealed Omar.

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

