Epinoia Aeon Federation Launches New Water Delivery system solving Global Toxic Water Issues to benefit Civilians need.
We aim to eliminate all current water systems with our innovative system, the Krystal Grid, by distributing water straight from source to the client.
If Jesus saw this World Today, he would depend on the Remaining Good, here on Earth. Instead of waiting on God or a Savior to magically wash away the Global Corruption in all spheres.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epinoia Aeon Federation Launches New Water Delivery system solving Global Toxic Water Issues to benefit Civilians need.
International nonprofit spearheads effort to improve the safety, sustainability, and health benefits of public water around the world.
The Epinoia Aeon Federation (EAF), also known as the United World Nation (UWN), is thrilled to announce the launch of a new international water delivery system. The Krystal Grid Water Complex is an innovative solution to the toxicity and environmental destruction of current water delivery systems. By extracting natural glacial alkaline water from Iceland and Greenland, the organization aims to reduce plastic waste and ensure balanced mineral content in our drinking water.
The EAF aims to become a global leader in environmentalism and spiritual awareness by holding government leaders accountable for their actions, inspiring individuals to save the planet, and implementing creative solutions to the world’s toughest problems. We believe that challenging individuals, communities, and nations to resist capitalism and embrace eco-friendly natural resources has the potential to reverse global warming.
As a leading environmental advocacy organization, we are well positioned to spearhead the Krystal Grid Water Complex. In our only 10-year history, we have achieved monumental success in pushing environmental agendas. Our key accomplishments include:
The Problem
One of the greatest environmental threats to our plant and human health is drinking water delivery. With 35 billion plastic bottles produced each year and every plastic bottle using two liters of water in the production process, we must act now before the irreversible damage to the earth and human bodies escalates.
Unfortunately, government leaders around the world have acted in the best interest of corporations over individuals and families, especially vulnerable communities. Failures in monitoring, regulating, and maintaining public and residential water delivery systems have resulted in fatalities. Consider the lead poisoning disaster in Flint, Michigan starting in 2014, which has disproportionately impacted black, poor residents.
In addition to water system failures, public and residential water system delivery systems are notorious for containing unregulated contaminants. Contaminants, such as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and hexavalent chromium, released into water sources by corporations pose immense threats to public safety, causing cancer, reproductive issues, and immune disorders. Bottled water is just as likely to contain these microcontaminants, and even more likely to contain hazardous microplastics.
Despite the pressing need to modernize water safety policies and procedures, the US government has not passed new regulations in over 20 years. We cannot continue to wait for governments to lead water safety efforts.
The Solution
As such, the EAF has taken matters into its own hands by encouraging communities, corporations, and nations to adopt healthier and more environmentally friendly water delivery systems. The Krystal Grid Water complex will be available to residential and commercial customers.
Get Involved
You can prevent dangerous water system failures, reduce plastic waste, and improve the nutritional value of water by getting involved with the Epinoia Aeon Federation. Join the movement by signing up to volunteer, making a donation, or sharing the message on social media. Visit www.epinoiaaeonfederation.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and sign up for our newsletter.
About Epinoia Aeon Federation
Epinoia Aeon Federation (EAF), also known as the United World Nation (UWN), is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing environmental destruction. Founded by the Galindo family in Geneva, Switzerland, the organization has advanced several environmental efforts since its start in YEAR. Their program areas include recycling, waste reduction, humanitarianism, and prevention of deforestation. Through promoting spiritual awareness and anti-capitalist ideology, the organization advances a new standard of moral and ethical norms that benefit the environment and communities. For more information, please visit www.epinoiaaeonfederation.com.
