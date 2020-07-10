Recruiting for Good Launches Co-Op to Help Fund Tuition, Nutrition and Wellness
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good launches Co-Op to reward referrals with funding for K-12 tuition (private/religious), health food, and health insurance.
Join Our Co-Op to Improve the Qualify of Your Life and Family!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is launching a Co-Op to improve the quality of life of Co-Op members (and their families) by rewarding participation (referrals that enable the staffing agency) with proceeds to fund; K-12th grade tuition (including private and religious schools), health food, and health insurance.
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting Co-Op
The Collaborative Equitable Funding service is available for like-minded people who successfully (participate) and enable Recruiting for Good. Co-Op members earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires).
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "People who join cooperatives are willing to work together towards a common goal; by shifting the focus of the business to place people over profit and build a more inclusive economy...Our purpose driven mission is to improve the quality of life for Co-Op members, and their family."
How to Join Recruiting Co-Op
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).
1. Co-Op member completes call; and is invited to participate (introduce a company hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); co-op member receives 50% of proceeds (from finder's fee) to offset the cost of education, health food, or health insurance.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We will honor referrals to Santa Monica based companies, after Labor Day Weekend. This Summer (7/7 to 9/7/20), we are offering 'cost free staffing services' to companies and nonprofits hiring moms (in Santa Monica, doing our part to heal the community, where we live and work)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost K-12 education (tuition for private and religious schools), health food (nutrition), and health insurance. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.RecruitingCo-Op.com.
Launching on 7/7 thru Labor Day Weekend 9/7/2020, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Our Moms Work in Santa Monica;' offering cost free staffing services to companies and nonprofits in Santa Monica that would love to hire moms for professional jobs in Accounting/Finance, HR, Law, Marketing, and Operations. www.OurMomsWork.org
