City of Palmdale Statement - Robert Fuller -7/9/20
Today, the City of Palmdale learned that Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department completed and released the results of his department’s investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. The City has not received any direct communication nor been provided any information from Sheriff Villanueva on the details of the final investigation.
The City of Palmdale led the effort to request that the State Attorney General’s office intervene in the investigation and provide an independent review of this case. We have been in communication with the Attorney General’s office and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation. We await the results of Mr. Fullers’ death pending the State Attorney General’s report.
The City of Palmdale also supported the call for an independent autopsy, as requested by the Fuller Family and has been in touch with the family attorney on this matter. It is our intent to continue to work with Mr. Fuller’s family as we await those results and to defer further comment until that time.
We join Robert Fuller’s family and our community in mourning this tragic loss that has impacted so many.
John Mlynar
John Mlynar
