Joint Statement from the Robert Fuller Family & City of Palmdale
July 21, 2020
The family of Robert Fuller visited the site of his death on Saturday, July 18th to grieve the loss of their brother and collect memorial tributes donated by the community in the aftermath of Robert’s death on June 10.
The family has expressed their appreciation to the community and City for their support and unwavering quest for justice to learn the truth about Robert’s death, deemed a suicide earlier this month.
Fuller family members have expressed their commitment to highlighting the significant issues surrounding mental health, suicide prevention and issues facing foster youth. The City has also committed to remain alongside the Fuller family to address these critical issues.
The City will host their next Mental Health Virtual Town Hall on Monday, July 27 at 10:00 am. Mr. Jamon Hicks of the firm Douglas/Hicks Attorneys at Law and attorney for the Fuller family, will be one of the featured speakers of this important program which was started in April by the City of Palmdale.
Palmdale's Mental Health Virtual Town Halls provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns and connect with local resources. Interested persons can register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.
The City of Palmdale and Fuller Family share a desire that Robert’s tragic death will increase awareness of these critical issues which may directly save future lives.
Contacts:
City of Palmdale – John Mlynar – 661/267-5112 (w) 661/544-5055
Fuller Family - Douglas / Hicks Attorneys at Law
info@thedouglasfirm.com
323.655.6505 office
