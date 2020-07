US 82 Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a major lane shift for westbound traffic on US 82 in Fannin County will occur July 17, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic traveling on US 82 near Honey Grove at the Fannin-Lamar County line will be directed onto the newly constructed lanes for approximately 10 miles. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic on US 82 will remain on the existing roadway, officials said.

Drivers who travel frequently in this area, and those who desire to cross from the north, are advised that all driveways, county roads and FM roads will include a full stop at their intersection with US 82. After the stop, traffic can proceed to cross over to the median.

The contractor, Austin Bridge & Road Services LP, will place stop signs at these locations before the traffic switch occurs, and will place message boards along some roads to alert drivers to the new stop signs.

This road construction project in Fannin County will expand US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.