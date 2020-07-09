Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Stalking Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 19B202518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Blais                    

   

STATION: BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor, Orange, and Washington Counties

VIOLATION: Aggravated Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Leonard D Rix                                              

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

VICTIM: Juveniles

AGE: 16, 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In early June of 2019 the Bethel Constables office was contacted by a family who

made allegations that Leonard Rix was stalking their family and children.  The

Bethel Constable contacted the Vermont State Police for assistance in the

investigation.  The Vermont State Police Bureau Of Criminal Investigation began

a month's long investigation into the allegations.  This investigation cumulated

with the arrest of Leonard Rix for the charge of Aggravated Stalking.  Rix was

arrested and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks.  He was

processed and released with court conditions.  Rix was issued a citation to

appear in court on 7/10/20 to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/10/20  1230          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

