Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Stalking Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19B202518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Blais
STATION: BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor, Orange, and Washington Counties
VIOLATION: Aggravated Stalking
ACCUSED: Leonard D Rix
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: Juveniles
AGE: 16, 12
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In early June of 2019 the Bethel Constables office was contacted by a family who
made allegations that Leonard Rix was stalking their family and children. The
Bethel Constable contacted the Vermont State Police for assistance in the
investigation. The Vermont State Police Bureau Of Criminal Investigation began
a month's long investigation into the allegations. This investigation cumulated
with the arrest of Leonard Rix for the charge of Aggravated Stalking. Rix was
arrested and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks. He was
processed and released with court conditions. Rix was issued a citation to
appear in court on 7/10/20 to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/10/20 1230
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Christopher Blais
BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933