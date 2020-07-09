Local PA Home Remodeling Company Gives Advice for Remodeling A Small Kitchen

A lot can be done for a small kitchen to be more spacious.

Learn the secretes to making your small kitchen more spacious by experienced kitchen remodeling experts.

MORRISVILLE, PA, US, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say the kitchen is the heart of the home and many of us dream of a kitchen that is as big as our love for our families. Its no wonder why holidays like Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving find themselves centered in the kitchen. A large kitchen isn’t always possible, and having a small kitchen can make you feel like there is nothing to be done about it. Recently, MAW Construction, Inc., a Bucks County, PA local home remodeling company, revealed the secrets to getting the most out of a small kitchen. Having over 25 years of experience they now offer great advice for everyone with the small kitchen blues. Here is some of the advice they have for those of us who have small kitchens that need remodeling.

First, they discussed why having a small kitchen isn't as bad as it may seem. One of the advantages to small kitchens they say are that many kitchens are often built larger than needed, which takes space away from other rooms such as the living room or dining room. A smaller kitchen means more room for the other areas of the home. Next, because the kitchen is smaller the remodeling is, in turn, less expensive than if one had a larger kitchen. Less square footage means less material and also more money in the budget to splurge on something else. Lastly, they explain that small kitchens are often more ergonomic than larger kitchens since the limited space must be used efficiently. The old rule of the kitchen triangle is vital to the small kitchen and can be lost with a big kitchen.

So what helpful advice did MAW Constriction, Inc. give for a small kitchen remodel? Quite a bit actually! From appliances to colors they offer tips for the whole kitchen. The most important piece of advice they gave was to focus on functionality first and foremost. It makes sense since the point of a kitchen is the ability to cook, prepare, and store food. Therefore, the first and utmost attention is to keep or make the kitchen functional and preferably efficient. They advised you to make sure you have the appliances you need and in places that make sense for their use. Also to consider what you actually need. With limited space, you’ll want to focus on the essentials. From there they gave the following advice:

1. Minimize what you can to make more room. Embrace the minimalist style and consider getting smaller or contractible pieces that still fit your home’s style. Simplified isn’t a bad thing and can in fact help open up space and encourage being efficiently organized.

2. Waste no space! Consider ideas such as open storage, aka the shelving, pot racks, and magnetic spice and knife holders. This not only helps with making space but also is a great way to show off nice dishware and cookware. Another idea they offered was the thin sliding drawer that can fit between a spot like between the fridge and a wall. It can be a great spot to hold spices, canned food, and other kitchen necessities.

3. On the more aesthetic aspect of a remodel, there is implementing glass into the remodel design. Glass being transparent and reflective makes any room appear to have more room. Show off your nice dishware and cookware while still keeping them safely stored away at the same time with glass-faced cabinets.

4. Colors can make a big difference! So MAW Construction advises that to create the illusion of spaciousness that light colors are the way to go. Lighter colors such as pastels and white reflect light which tricks the eyes into thinking a room has more space than it really has. There are always ways to add a splash of bold or darker colors to add a personalized flare as well.

5. Lastly, they also recommended considering the flooring. Large tiles, rather than small tiles are recommended for anyone who wants to make their kitchen appear bigger. This is because large tiles have fewer grout lines than small tiles, thus making the floor seem larger. Again, the use of less material means there might be room in the budget to spend elsewhere. The style could be added to the backsplash with a lavish addition of limestone, marble, or colored glass.

Its been made clear now that there is a lot that can be done with a small kitchen and plenty of ideas that can be done in your next kitchen remodel! In conclusion, all, because you have a small kitchen, doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot that can be done to improve it! With these tips, you can make the most of your smaller kitchen and make it not only function perfect but also look amazing! While it may be small, it can still be the heart of your home and still play a role in your family’s happy memories to come. Thank you, MAW Construction, Inc. for the small kitchen remodeling advice! You can read more about small kitchen remodeling ideas and other remodeling advice on their website!