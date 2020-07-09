Work on Route 44 in Columbia County Continues Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project continues on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road. On Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging. Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

