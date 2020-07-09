Single Lane Restrictions Route 18

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming single lane restrictions on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) in the City of Washington, Washington County. Nighttime closures between 8 pm and 6 am will begin on Monday, July 13 and will continue until Tuesday, September 29. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

The closures will be in place to allow the contractor to install two new traffic signals and replace three existing signals. The new signals will be installed at the intersection of Route 18 and the ​I-70 eastbound exit/entrance ramps and at the intersection of Route 4022 (Wylie Avenue) and the I-70 westbound exit/entrance ramps. Existing signals will be replaced at the intersections of Route 18 and Wylie Ave., Wylie Ave. and Allison Ave., and Route 18 and Route 844. Route 18 and Wylie Ave. will both be reconstructed to include right turn lanes at the I-70 ramps.

The contractor on this $10.3 million-dollar project is Plum Contracting Inc. located in Greensburg, Pa.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

