Road Closure Route 2009 (Huff Road)

​PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 2009(Huff Road) located in New Florence, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 2008 (Power Plant Road) and Route 711/Route 1001 (Ligonier Street). The closure will begin on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 AM and will reopen on Friday, July 17 at 5 PM.

The closure will be in place to allow Norfolk Southern Railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2008 (Power Plant Road), Route 711/56 and Route 711.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Source: PennDOT District 12-0