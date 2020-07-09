Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (June 28-July 4)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 9, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,249 for the week of June 28 to July 4, 2020 with a total of $80,350,894 of benefits paid. There were 90,542 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - June 28-July 4

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

06/28 to 07/04

4,850

81,545

$22,393,373

$43,588,200

Week Prior

(06/21 to 06/27)

5,006

-3.1%

83,959

-2.9%

$23,664,687

-5.4%

$45,719,400

2019 Weekly Average

1,131

329%

8,856

821%

$2,876,354

678%

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - June 28-July 4

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits

Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

06/28 to 07/04

1,502

8,997

$3,959,410

$8,722,200

Week Prior

(06/21 to 06/27)

1,680

-10.6%

10,261

-12.3%

$4,758,127

-16.8%

$10,330,800

Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC)

June 28-July 4

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to July 4, 2020

New Claims

% Change

Benefits 

Paid

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

PEUC

(Federal)

$600 Stimulus 

(Federal)

06/28 to 07/04

897

$1,487,199

199,327

36,305

5,711

Week Prior (06/21 to 06/27)

845

6.2%

$1,360,865

$320,168,177

$31,136,594

$8,253,407

$626,087,401

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of June 20, 2020 was 5,184. A total of 5,621 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“The amount of unemployment claims during this pandemic has certainly been historic, as has the amount of benefits paid,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Moving forward, ongoing financial stability will only be found in employment, as the unemployment insurance $600 weekly stimulus is set to expire on July 25, 2020 for all unemployment programs.”

 

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

