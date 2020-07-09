Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gage Capen

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL: 93

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1 Totaled, rollover.

INJURIES: Head injury, road rash

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Passenger #1: Kianna E. Peters

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER #2: Tatiana Goulette

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

Injuries: Head injury, road rash

HOSPITAL: RRMC

PASSENGER #3: Kassandra Boardman

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

INJURIES: Head injury, road rash

HOSPITAL: RRMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 9, 2020, at approximately 0318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were assigned to a single vehicle crash with entrapment and ejection on West Street, in the Town of Proctor, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Capen) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on West Street. When he swerved and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle’s left side struck an embankment on the east side of the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on the roof. Operator #1 sustained non- life threatening injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). Passenger #1 was pronounced dead on scene. Passengers #2 and #3 were ejected from the vehicle and transported to RRMC for non-life threatening injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Proctor Fire Department, Rutland Town Fire Department, and Rutland City Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

