Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gage Capen
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL: 93
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1 Totaled, rollover.
INJURIES: Head injury, road rash
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
Passenger #1: Kianna E. Peters
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
INJURIES: Fatal
PASSENGER #2: Tatiana Goulette
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
Injuries: Head injury, road rash
HOSPITAL: RRMC
PASSENGER #3: Kassandra Boardman
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
INJURIES: Head injury, road rash
HOSPITAL: RRMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 9, 2020, at approximately 0318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were assigned to a single vehicle crash with entrapment and ejection on West Street, in the Town of Proctor, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Capen) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on West Street. When he swerved and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle’s left side struck an embankment on the east side of the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on the roof. Operator #1 sustained non- life threatening injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). Passenger #1 was pronounced dead on scene. Passengers #2 and #3 were ejected from the vehicle and transported to RRMC for non-life threatening injuries.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Proctor Fire Department, Rutland Town Fire Department, and Rutland City Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
