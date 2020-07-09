Don't let closed college campuses slow you down, test out of college courses this summer
Testing out of college courses or prior learning assessment (PLA) is one solution that can help you complete college courses on the go.
Testing out allows you to reach your educational goals without accumulating massive debt. SpeedyPrep is committed to helping students graduate from college debt-free.”ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testing out is a way to earn college credit without attending a traditional college class—perfect for anyone who wants to save time and money on their degree. If students don’t want to spend an entire semester in a classroom, they can pass a single exam and earn the same credit as they would from doing a semester’s worth of lectures, homework, term papers, projects, and exams. Anyone can use the 'Testing Out' option: college students, working adults, military service members, high school, and homeschool students.
You can save time by testing out of college courses, "…An average adult student earning 15 PLA credit saves, on average, six months in his or her quest to earn a bachelor’s degree. Those same 15 PLA credits… translates to significant tuition savings as well."
- Fueling the Race to Postsecondary Success, CAEL
You can gain confidence by testing out of college courses, "Students who pursue PLA (Prior Learning Assessment) credit are students who are already highly motivated or academically successful. Their persistence and graduation rates are higher."
- Fueling the Race to Postsecondary Success, 2010 Study
You can achieve your goals by testing out of college courses, "Students earning credit through CLEP outperform their peers in subsequent courses and tend to complete their degrees at a higher rate than students who do not earn credit-by-examination."
— Academic Success in Higher Education, College Board
SpeedyPrep is a recognized leader and premier provider of test prep course materials for “Credit-by-Exam/Testing Out” programs that are accepted at 92% of all US colleges and universities. SpeedyPrep Test Prep products include test preparation for the CLEP™ (College Level Examination Program) and DSST™ (formerly DANTES), exams. SpeedyPrep's DSSTPrep is endorsed by and is an Official Test Prep Provider for Prometric/DSST Credit-by-Exam Program.
These exams allow students to test out of college courses, similar to the Advanced Placement (AP™) exams for high school students. But all students including homeschool, high school, college, military, & adult learners can earn college credit by testing out. "An adult student who earns 15 CLEP credits to apply toward a degree could save nearly $5,000 at the average public 4-year institution and more than $17,000 at the average private nonprofit institution."*
Students will have access to online test prep which prepares them for a designated exam. A progress bar will track the student's progression throughout the course, once the progress bar reaches 90% the student is ready to take the selected exam.
Credit by examination is often used to complete general education courses like English, History, Math, and others. This reduces the cost of a student's degree and the time it takes to complete a college course. Students can save time, save money, and graduate sooner by testing out. They also increase their chances of graduating from college without debt. SpeedyPrep test prep backs all its products with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first time testing success.
What Do Real People Say In SpeedyPrep Reviews?
"The format really works!”
I used Speedy Prep for three exams, and I passed them all. The format really works! The process of reading the questions, typing answers, and then seeing an explanation of the correct answer, gets all of the needed information into your brain quickly. The CLEP tests that I took were Information Systems, English Literature, and Natural Sciences. They were all challenging, but English Literature was a total foreign language to me – – and I have zero interest in learning about it! To me, the material was so painful that I didn’t even want to study for it. I studied about an hour or two every night for a week with Speedy Prep and passed with plenty of room to spare. This was basically the same with all three exams. This has saved me so much time and money! Thank you!!
— Stacy
“highly recommend SpeedyPrep”
I utilized the SpeedyPrep materials and studied several hours per day for only seven days and passed my Natural Sciences CLEP. I have recommended SpeedyPrep to all of my fellow students and would recommend it to anyone who is looking for an effective way to study for a CLEP. The “fill in the blank” method utilized by SpeedyPrep greatly assisted me with the ability to recognize the correct “multiple choice” answer on the CLEP. Even as you input a wrong answer on SpeedyPrep, the correct answer is given greatly increasing your mind’s ability to identify the correct answer when it is offered on the CLEP. I highly recommend SpeedyPrep to anyone.
– David R., U.S. military
“25 semester credits”
I wanted to drop you all a line and to say thank you for coming alongside our homeschooling efforts. We have a vigorous curriculum and find SpeedyPrep to be the perfect companion for receiving college credit for subjects our children have worked hard at, and with a little additional preparation from you, are prepared to receive college credit through the CLEP exams. Our oldest daughter took examinations after completing your study guides and applied 25-semester credits toward her Associate Degree. She is now studying Chemical Engineering. Our younger three kids plan to CLEP this year and carry on the tradition. Thank you so much!
— Denise N.
