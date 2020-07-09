NEXVOO® Is Fully Stocked with U.S.-Based PPE Inventory
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Covid-19 numbers across the country spike, causing shortages in personal protective equipment resembling those occurring at healthcare facilities when the virus first reached U.S. shores earlier this year, NEXVOO®, a global communications technology and healthcare equipment provider, has inventory in stock in the U.S. ready to ship. Products available range from N95 and KN95 masks to antibacterial wipes, nitrile gloves, and newly-introduced 2-ply masks with color logos.
“It’s alarming to see cases are surging in various areas of the country,” said NEXVOO® President of U.S. and International Operations John Gayman. “When we started back in March, we had such an influx of orders that we had delays of 2-3 weeks. Now we’ve been able to fully stock items across the board and our clientele can get requested items at their door in 2-3 days. This, along with our customer support and return policy, is what has made us the top PPE supplier in the United States.”
“Sadly, this was all-too-predictable,” said NEXVOO® Chief Revenue Officer Steven Schmidt. “But if there's a silver lining to be found, it's that this predictability is an opportunity to be better prepared, and we’re ready to help provide essential protective equipment within days this time around.”
NEXVOO® has the following protective equipment in stock and ready to ship:
- Disposable Hand Wipes
- N95 Masks
- KN95 Masks
Since March, NEXVOO® has delivered over ten million units of personal protective equipment, primarily across the United States, as well as to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.
Paul Roemen
