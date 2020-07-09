Fort Pitt Bridge Inspections this Weekend in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Fort Pitt Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12 weather permitting.

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the Fort Pitt Bridge from 6 a.m. to noon each day according to the following schedule:

Saturday, July 11

Sunday, July 12

