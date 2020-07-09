Route 837 East Carson Street Restrictions Continue Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will continue Monday through Friday, July 13-17 weather permitting.

Fire hydrant work requiring roadway closures will occur from 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day according to the following schedule:

Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14 – South 17th Street between East Carson Street and Bingham Street

Wednesday through Friday, July 15-17 – South 15th Street between East Carson Street and Bingham Street

Both South 15th and South 17th Streets will be closed to traffic as crews from PWSA conduct the work. Motorists may utilize South 18th Street and South 13th Street during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Third Street and Ninth Street and between Arlington Avenue and Terminal Way through early September as crews work to install drainage pipes, manholes and inlets along the roadway.

Additionally, parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between 5th Street and 22nd Street around-the-clock through early September as crews conduct sidewalk and curb replacement work.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

